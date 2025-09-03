'The Bengal Files' actress Anubha Arora on if it is right to protest against films before watching

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) 'The Bengal Files' actress Anubha Arora believes that it is not correct to protest against films even before watching them.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Anubha said that until you experience something, you can’t form a valid opinion about it.

"It’s like judging a book by its cover. A film might be about much more than what you assume, so people should watch it first and then decide," she added.

She was further asked, "The film faced some resistance, and screenings were cancelled. Do you think this was due to political pressure?"

To this, Anubha said, "Honestly, I wasn’t present, so I don’t have much insight. If I had been there, I could have said more."

For the unversed, "The Bengal Files" has faced a lot of resistance, with an FIR being registered against director Vivek Agnihotri, for allegedly "wrongfully" describing freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee a.k.a Gopal Patha "as a butcher".

Sharing her experience of working with Agnihotri in "The Bengal Files", and how she bagged the role, Anubha added: "This role was actually brought to me by Tarun Bajaj Casting. First, I auditioned with Tarun sir on one script, then on another, which was specifically for my character. After being shortlisted, I auditioned at the office, then a look test was done, and finally, it all worked out. I was really happy with the process—it was smooth and gave me confidence."

Anubha further answered the question, "Tell us about working on your character. Who was the more serious one on set—you or Vivek?"

Reacting to this, she said: "Honestly, both of us were serious. Vivek is a visionary—he knows exactly what to capture, what to improvise, and he views things not just as a filmmaker but also as an audience. I was serious too because my character was very emotional. It required strong emotional preparation, which kept me deeply involved."

