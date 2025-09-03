September 03, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

'The Bengal Files' actress Anubha Arora on if it is right to protest against films before watching

The Bengal Files, Anubha Arora, Vivek Agnihotri

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) 'The Bengal Files' actress Anubha Arora believes that it is not correct to protest against films even before watching them.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Anubha said that until you experience something, you can’t form a valid opinion about it.

"It’s like judging a book by its cover. A film might be about much more than what you assume, so people should watch it first and then decide," she added.

She was further asked, "The film faced some resistance, and screenings were cancelled. Do you think this was due to political pressure?"

To this, Anubha said, "Honestly, I wasn’t present, so I don’t have much insight. If I had been there, I could have said more."

For the unversed, "The Bengal Files" has faced a lot of resistance, with an FIR being registered against director Vivek Agnihotri, for allegedly "wrongfully" describing freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee a.k.a Gopal Patha "as a butcher".

Sharing her experience of working with Agnihotri in "The Bengal Files", and how she bagged the role, Anubha added: "This role was actually brought to me by Tarun Bajaj Casting. First, I auditioned with Tarun sir on one script, then on another, which was specifically for my character. After being shortlisted, I auditioned at the office, then a look test was done, and finally, it all worked out. I was really happy with the process—it was smooth and gave me confidence."

Anubha further answered the question, "Tell us about working on your character. Who was the more serious one on set—you or Vivek?"

Reacting to this, she said: "Honestly, both of us were serious. Vivek is a visionary—he knows exactly what to capture, what to improvise, and he views things not just as a filmmaker but also as an audience. I was serious too because my character was very emotional. It required strong emotional preparation, which kept me deeply involved."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jordan Cox earns England recall for Ireland T20I series after Hundred heroics

Jordan Cox earns England recall for Ireland T20I series after Hundred heroics

Meet Assam’s new entrepreneurs: ‘Lakhpati Didis’ rise with govt support

Meet Assam’s new entrepreneurs: ‘Lakhpati Didis’ rise with govt support

Semicon India: Momentum shows strong growth ahead, says experts on India’s chip mission

Semicon India: Momentum shows strong growth ahead, says experts on India’s chip mission

The Bengal Files, Anubha Arora, Vivek Agnihotri

'The Bengal Files' actress Anubha Arora on if it is right to protest against films before watching

South Africa's Tony de Zorzi ruled out of England ODI series with a hamstring injury, ahead of second match at The Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: #Cricket/X

South Africa's Tony de Zorzi ruled out of England ODIs with hamstring injury

Shilpa Shetty claims her Bandra restaurant 'Bastian is going nowhere'

Shilpa Shetty claims her Bandra restaurant 'Bastian is going nowhere'

German FM calls on PM Modi, appreciates India's call for Ukraine ceasefire

German FM calls on PM Modi, appreciates India's call for Ukraine ceasefire

US: Health workers call for resignation of Secretary Kennedy

US: Health workers call for resignation of Secretary Kennedy

Gujarat: Vapi, hub of small-scale industries gets a ‘swadeshi’ boost

Gujarat: Vapi, hub of small-scale industries gets a ‘swadeshi’ boost

Goods to turn cheaper as GST Council brings more consumer items under lower tax rates

Goods to turn cheaper as GST Council brings more consumer items under lower tax rates