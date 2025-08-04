Tharoor’s tweet rekindles debate over Kohli’s absence as India face series defeat

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) As India slipped to a crucial loss in the ongoing Test series against England, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stirred a fresh wave of discussion by pointing to the absence of former captain Virat Kohli.

Taking to social media, Tharoor remarked that he had missed Kohli during the entire series, “but never as much as in this Test match,” suggesting that the star batter’s grit, intensity, and leadership could have altered the outcome.

Tharoor highlighted Kohli’s well-known presence in the field and his prolific run-scoring ability as decisive factors India sorely lacked. While Kohli is on a short break from international cricket for personal reasons, Tharoor’s tongue-in-cheek appeal — “Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” — quickly went viral on social media, reflecting the frustration of fans following India’s inconsistent performances.

The tweet has reignited debate over India’s batting depth and on-field energy in crunch situations.

Although team management has backed the current squad, growing calls for Kohli’s return underline the void left by one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. Whether the selectors respond or not, Kohli’s absence continues to dominate the narrative off the field.

Down 1-2 in the series, India were chasing victory in the fifth and final Test to draw the series 2-2. After being bowled out for 224 in their first innings, India fought back to restrict England to 247 for a 23-run lead. They then rode on a century by Yashasvi Jaiswal to post 396 in their second innings to set England a target of 374 runs for victory.

England had lost three wickets for 106 runs before Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) raised a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put England on course for victory. When rain stopped play well into the final session of the day, England had reached 339/6 and needed just 35 runs to win the match and bag the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a 3-1 verdict.

Though skipper Shubman Gill has led the batting efforts with 700-plus runs in his first series as captain, and others like K.L. Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant have also contributed with the bat, India has missed Kohli's experience in the middle and his aggressive approach to the game both with the bat and in the field.

