Thanks Rahul Gandhi for recognising ‘Make in India’ success: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday thanked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme, saying India is steadily moving towards becoming a strong producer economy.

Reacting to a social media post by Rahul Gandhi highlighting large-scale job creation at a manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Vaishnaw said the developments reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of building a robust manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

“Thanks, Rahul Gandhi, for acknowledging the success of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme,” Vaishnaw said in a post while sharing Gandhi’s remarks.

“As you have noted, we are becoming a producer economy as we implement our PM’s vision,” he added.

In his post, Rahul Gandhi had pointed to the rapid hiring of around 30,000 workers in just eight to nine months, calling it the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far.

He said the development was not just about numbers but about meaningful job creation, especially for young women.

“30,000 staff hired in just eight–nine months - the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He highlighted that around 80 per cent of the workforce at the unit consists of women, mostly aged between 19 and 24 years, and for many of them, it is their first job.

“This is not just a statistic. It is transformative job creation. What makes it even more powerful is that the unit is largely women-led, with around 80 per cent women, most aged 19–24, and for many, this is their first job,” he mentioned.

He said Karnataka is setting an example by creating an environment where manufacturing can grow quickly and at a large scale.

The Congress leader also said such initiatives show the kind of India that needs to be built, where people get jobs with dignity and equal opportunities.

