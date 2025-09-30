Thankful for PM Modi backing Gaza peace plan: Israeli envoy Reuven Azar

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing the US-led peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, and urged more countries to support the initiative.

The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan at the White House in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Azar described the development as "historic".

"What we saw yesterday in the White House was a presentation of a comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza, but also a vision, a vision for the future," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump's proposal, describing it as a step towards stability in the region.

In a post on X, he wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

Azar noted that the plan has wide international support.

"It has the backing of Arab countries that praised President Trump for the plan. It has the backing of Muslim countries. It has international backing. It has the backing of Prime Minister Modi, who just tweeted about his support. We are very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for his support of the plan," he said.

"We hope more and more countries can join us," he further mentioned.

Outlining the preconditions for Palestinian self-rule under the proposed framework, Azar highlighted governance and rule of law as critical elements.

He said the requirements include a constitution or equivalent framework, free press, free and fair elections, protections for human rights and religious freedom, and an independent judiciary ensuring due process.

He added that financial institutions must be transparent, independent, and creditworthy, with anti-corruption mechanisms, legal safeguards for investments and contracts, and the ability to meet International Monetary Fund membership criteria.

Azar further stressed the importance of education reforms, urging the removal of incitement from curricula and textbooks, and the cessation of incentives for violence or criminal activity.

Civilian and law enforcement control over all territories, full demilitarisation, and compliance with the peace vision are also essential conditions, he said.

The Israeli envoy explained that once hostages are released, Israel would withdraw to the yellow line until it secures the designated security perimeter.

He also highlighted the constructive role of regional stakeholders, stating, "There is a sound Egyptian and Qatari position and a larger Arab consensus on Hamas. There is a chance that Hamas can accept it now."

Calling for the de-radicalisation of Gaza, Azar expressed hope that economic cooperation could follow.

"We want to make sure that the de-radicalisation of Gaza happens. I hope it's possible. We can share the economic success of Israel with Palestine. We are hoping for a timeline for Hamas to release hostages," he said, noting that the timeframe is set at 72 hours.

