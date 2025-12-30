Thaman tells debut music director: Don't worry, will guide you through!

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) One of the top music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Thaman, has now consoled a debut music director and offered him support on the social media platform X, saying he too went through the same (issues) and that he would guide him through.

Music director Rishi had taken to his X timeline on Monday to pen his thoughts on the difficulties faced by a debut music director. The music director, who seemed to be dejected, wrote, "Debut music director kastalu ento telusa (Do you know the difficulties of a debut music director?) - No remuneration or very low remuneration. - Audio labels not ready to buy music rights. - Low trust. - Tantrums by technicians. Ippudu idhe phase lo unna ( I am currently in that phase)."

Responding to this post of Rishi, ace music director Thaman wrote back saying, "Will help you out dear Rishi. I also went through the same. Will Support You. Let’s meet after January 10th. Will guide you through. Make me hear your stuff. Don’t worry."

Several fans were quick to laud Thaman for his willingness to help a fellow composer.

One fan, while thanking Thaman for supporting his friend, wrote, “gayam viluva telsinavadu ey sayam chestadu(Only one who understands the value of injuries will tend to help.”

Another person wrote, "Heard from a lot of people about how good natured you are.Hope you help that guy."

On the work front, music director Thaman, who is riding a success wave at present, will next have actor Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' hitting screens on January 9 next year. The film has triggered huge expectations, with the music of the film going on to add to the excitement of fans.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/