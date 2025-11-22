Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch event to take place in Malaysia on December 27

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The makers of director H Vinoth's action entertainer 'Jana Nayagan', which incidentally will be actor Vijay's last film, on Friday announced that the film's audio launch will take place in Malaysia on December 27 this year.

The much-awaited event is officially set to take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, marking Vijay’s return to Malaysia after three years.

Jagadish Palanisamy, one of the co-producers of 'Jana Nayagan', penned an emotional note on the occasion. He wrote, "From the days I sat starstruck in the crowd at the 'Nanban' audio launch, to working on countless audio launches for you, and now building up to your #OneLastDance – 'Jananayagan' audio launch… this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. After three years, the moment we’ve all held so close to our hearts is finally here. For me - and for everyone else - this is more than an audio launch. It’s an emotion. Thank you, anna. Malaysia… see you soon. #JanaNayaganAudioLaunch"

To build anticipation, the makers unveiled a beautifully crafted video montage that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans. The montage journeys through some of Vijay’s most iconic on-screen moments — from 'Khushi' and 'Ghilli' to 'Sachein', 'Pokiri', 'Vettaikaran', 'Thuppakki', 'Theri', 'Mersal', 'Bigil', 'Master', and 'Leo'.

Adding to the sentiment, the video features Malaysian fans sharing deeply personal stories about what Vijay means to them. One fan fondly recalled loving him since childhood — “Who won’t like Anna?” Another called him a lifelong source of inspiration. A young woman movingly revealed that she has no family and considers Vijay her brother, crediting his words for helping her survive her toughest moments. Their excitement for the audio launch is unanimous, with many sharing that they would like to see him in person and hear him narrate a “Kutty Story” live.

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal.

Significantly, 'Jana Nayagan' marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey — making this audio launch not just a celebration, but a moment in history for fans worldwide.

