Tesla begins delivering Model Y in India, Long Range variant soon

Tesla begins delivering Model Y in India, Long Range model soon

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has started delivering standard Model Y to its customers in India, while the delivery of the Long Range variant is going to commence soon.

The electric vehicle maker has announced that the new Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary Wall Connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging.

The Wall Connector can be installed at customers' homes or workplaces, enabling them to start each day with a fully charged Tesla, reducing costs per mile and eliminating trips to fuel stations.

Customers can also charge at Tesla Charging Stations in Mumbai and Delhi.

The Tesla Charging Station in One BKC, Mumbai, features four V4 Superchargers (DC) and four Destination Chargers (AC).

The Tesla Charging Station in Aerocity, Delhi, features four V4 Superchargers (DC) and three Destination Chargers (AC), providing customers with the option to select the one best suited to their needs.

The Model Y is available at a starting price tag of Rs 59.89 lakh.

Last month, Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Worldmark 3 complex in Aerocity, marking the electric carmaker’s second retail location in India within a month of entering the country.

Situated in one of Delhi's busiest business districts, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Aerocity outlet serves as an experience centre where guests can examine the Model Y electric SUV, understand the purchasing process, and discover charging options.

Tesla is making a strong effort to enter India's premium EV market before the holiday season with the opening of the new showroom in Delhi, adding a second major metro to its retail map.

The company is currently concentrating on increasing retail access and customer onboarding, but it has not yet revealed plans for local manufacturing or additional models for India.

The Model Y is currently the flagship model in Tesla's India portfolio. It comes in two different versions: the standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model costs Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long Range RWD model costs Rs 67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom).

