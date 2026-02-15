Tennis: Balaji-Oberleitner clinch Terega Open Pau Pyrenees doubles title

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) India’s N. Sriram Balaji and Austria’s Neil Oberleitner continued their impressive run on the ATP Challenger circuit by capturing the men’s doubles title at the Terega Open Pau Pyrenees in Pau, France, on Saturday.

Competing as the top seeds at the ATP Challenger 125 event, the Indo-Austrian duo edged second seeds Jakub Paul and Matej Vocel 6-1, 3-6, 13-11 in a dramatic final that lasted 77 minutes. The match was decided in a nerve-wracking super tie-break after both teams claimed a set each.

Balaji and Oberleitner made a flying start, asserting control early in the contest. They broke their opponents multiple times in the opening set to seal it comfortably at 6-1, showcasing sharp returns and effective net play. However, the momentum shifted in the second set as Paul and Vocel regrouped. With both sides locked at 3-3, the Swiss-Czech pair capitalised on key opportunities to push the match into a deciding super tie-break.

The final phase of the contest proved tense and closely fought. Balaji and Oberleitner surged ahead 4-1 in the tie-break, but Paul and Vocel clawed their way back and even held a match point at 10-9. Displaying composure under pressure, the top seeds saved the match point and eventually converted their third opportunity to clinch the title.

The triumph marks their third ATP Challenger crown as a partnership in 2026. The pair had opened their season with victories at the Nonthaburi Challenger II in Bangkok and the Bahrain Open in Manama, underlining their strong chemistry and consistency on the Challenger Tour.

For Balaji, the title in Pau represents the 16th doubles trophy of his ATP Challenger career, further consolidating his credentials as one of India’s leading doubles specialists. The Indian player had previously represented the country at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he partnered with Rohan Bopanna, though the pair exited in the opening round.

In Pau, Balaji and Oberleitner were dominant throughout the week. They advanced to the final after defeating American Martin Damm and Czech player Michael Vrbensky 7-5, 7-6(1) in the semifinals, having earlier overcome unseeded opponents in the opening rounds.

With three Challenger titles already secured this season, the Indo-Austrian combination appears well-positioned to carry their momentum into upcoming tournaments on the international circuit.

