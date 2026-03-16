Jaipur beat Nahargarh to claim their 11th title of the season

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Jaipur delivered a commanding performance in the final of the Shree Cement Cup at the RPC Ground, defeating Nahargarh 9 goals to 4½ to secure their 11th title of the season. Led by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who scored seven goals, Jaipur took early control and kept their dominance throughout the match, finishing strongly.

The match started with Nahargarh holding a ½-goal handicap advantage, but Jaipur soon took charge. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored an early field goal and added another, increasing Jaipur’s lead. Maintaining the pace, he quickly completed a hat-trick, solidifying Jaipur’s dominance. Just before halftime, Pratap Singh Kanota scored an additional field goal, bringing Jaipur’s total to four goals.

Nahargarh regrouped strongly in the second period, with Tarun Bilwal breaking through Jaipur's defense to score Nahargarh’s first field goal. Jaipur responded quickly as HH Padmanabh Singh scored again to widen the lead. Vishal Singh Rathore then finished a solid attacking move for Nahargarh to close the gap, but Jaipur finished the chukker strongly with another goal from HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh. At halftime, the score was Jaipur 6 – Nahargarh 2½.

During the third chukker, Nahargarh tried to narrow the score early on when Tarun Bilwal scored again, bringing their total to 3½. Jaipur quickly responded with Pratap Singh Kanota, who scored to extend their lead. Soon after, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored his sixth goal of the game, giving Jaipur a strong edge going into the final chukker.

The final period continued the same pattern, with Jaipur staying in control. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored again, increasing Jaipur's total to nine goals. Nahargarh scored a penalty, bringing their score to 4½, but Jaipur’s defence remained strong despite late efforts from Vishal Singh Rathore, securing the victory.

HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur topped the scoring with seven goals, while Pratap Singh Kanota contributed two. For Nahargarh, Tarun Bilwal scored two goals, Vishal Singh Rathore added one with a penalty conversion.

--IANS

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