Temples across US mark 250 years of independence

Washington, July 15 (IANS) BAPS temples across the United States were illuminated in red, white and blue as the Hindu organisation marked America’s 250th anniversary with veterans, elected leaders and community members.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha joined the America250 commemoration through flag-hoisting ceremonies, interfaith gatherings, open houses and service initiatives across the country.

The Hindu organisation partnered with America250.org, the national, non-partisan initiative leading events for the semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The celebrations highlighted the freedoms and opportunities that have allowed generations of South Asian Americans to preserve their heritage while contributing to the wider American story.

South Asian Americans now serve across medicine, education, business, public service, technology, the arts and civic life. BAPS said their journey reflected a broader American experience shaped by resilience, service, opportunity and belonging.

At BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, veterans and community members attended a flag-hoisting ceremony, a media release said. Devotees and families waved American flags in a display of gratitude and unity.

In Los Angeles, the BAPS temple held a flag-raising ceremony with local veterans. It also opened its doors to the wider community to share its culture, values and commitment to service.

“This celebration provides a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the founding ideals and lasting values which shaped the United States of America,” State Representative Brian Lorenz said in Los Angeles.

In Houston, the mayors of Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland and Stafford joined the celebration. The temple was illuminated in red, white and blue, and the US national anthem was played.

Several events focused on religious freedom, pluralism and community service. Participants joined interfaith discussions, volunteer efforts and family activities.

They reflected on how America’s founding ideals have enabled diverse communities to practise their faith, raise families, serve their neighbours and contribute to society.

A letter from BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj offered prayers for America on its 250th anniversary. It said the country’s freedoms and opportunities had allowed the community to become part of the American story and brought a shared responsibility to serve, strengthen and uplift the nation.

The events brought together local leaders, veterans, faith representatives, non-profit partners and residents. For many families, the anniversary was also a moment to express gratitude for the opportunity to pursue education, build careers and maintain their cultural heritage.

BAPS Charities incorporated America250 themes into its annual Walk-Run events. Tens of thousands of people across North America participated in support of local charitable causes. The events have assisted hundreds of organisations working in health, education, humanitarian relief, environmental protection and social well-being.

--IANS

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