Telangana Police launches AI-enabled emergency response support system

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Telangana Police have launched the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (TG-ERSS) – Dial 112, a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-enabled integrated platform designed to provide faster, smarter and more coordinated emergency assistance to citizens across the state.

The upgraded platform integrates Police, Fire Services, Ambulance Services, Women Safety, Child Protection, Disaster Response and other emergency services through the single national emergency number 112, thereby providing citizens with one unified gateway for emergency assistance.

The system was inaugurated by Director General of Police C.V. Anand at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC), Hyderabad, in the presence of senior police officers, government officials and representatives of partner agencies.

The DGP said the launch of the next-generation Dial 112 platform marked a major milestone in Telangana’s continuing journey towards technology-driven policing and citizen-centric emergency response. He observed that Dial 112 serves as the first point of contact for citizens during emergencies and that the efficiency, speed and professionalism with which every call is handled directly influence public confidence in the police and other emergency services.

Powered by advanced technologies, the system includes intelligent filtering of duplicate and non-emergency calls; AI-based prioritisation of incidents according to severity and urgency; smart call routing; AI-assisted dispatch of field resources; voice-to-text transcription of emergency conversations; advanced caller-location identification through Location-Based Services, Advanced Location Services and Google Maps; real-time operational dashboards and performance analytics; a unified single-window interface for call takers and dispatchers; and integration with drones and other emerging emergency-response technologies.

The DGP stated that the upgraded system has already resulted in substantial improvements in call-handling efficiency. The average time taken by call takers has been reduced from 100 seconds to 69 seconds, while dispatcher time has declined from 90 seconds to 64 seconds. Consequently, the overall call centre processing time has been reduced from 190 seconds to 133 seconds, representing an improvement of nearly 30 per cent.

He emphasised that every second saved during the processing and dispatch stages could prove critical in protecting life, preventing escalation and ensuring timely assistance to persons in distress.

Telangana presently records an average emergency response time of approximately six minutes in urban areas, 15 minutes in rural areas and 10 minutes and 30 seconds as the overall state average. According to the DGP, this is significantly better than the national average of approximately 18 minutes and places Telangana among the leading states in emergency-response performance.

The TG-ERSS Dial 112 Centre operates on a 24×7 basis with 164 trained personnel and 900 SIP-based communication channels. Every day, nearly 14 lakh calls reach the Interactive Voice Response system, about 18,000 emergency calls are answered by call takers, and approximately 7,500 emergency incidents are dispatched to field units for necessary action.

An advanced call filtering system enables the removal of unintended calls, child calls, blank, spam and silent calls, thereby decreasing the unwanted call load on call takers and improving efficiency.

A total of 1,860 patrol vehicles, comprising 788 four-wheelers and 1,072 two-wheelers, have been digitally integrated with the platform across all 31 Police Units in Telangana. The system automatically identifies and recommends the nearest available patrol vehicle, enabling faster deployment, better utilisation of field resources and closer monitoring of the response from the time of receipt of the call until its closure.

The police chief said that as part of the next phase of modernisation, AI-enabled drones will be introduced on a pilot basis in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City Commissionerates. The drones will function as aerial first responders and provide real-time visual intelligence during fires, road accidents, disasters, law and order situations, crowd-related incidents, search and rescue operations and other emergencies.

--IANS

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