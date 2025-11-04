Bihar elections: As phase 1 campaign ends today, Tejashwi Yadav makes new promises

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) The election activity is intensifying in Bihar, with campaigning for the first phase of polling set to end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Before the silence period kicks in, Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made a series of major announcements at a press conference in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav said that if the Grand Alliance forms the government, women will receive the entire Rs 30,000 annual assistance under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ in one single instalment (Rs 2,500 per month), which will be transferred directly to their bank accounts on January 14 -- the day of Makar Sankranti.

He said this would ensure direct economic support to women.

Tejashwi also announced that Jeevika Didis (women self-help group members) and community mobilisers will be made permanent employees and given a monthly honorarium.

Interest on loans taken by these groups will be waived entirely, and each Jeevika Didi will get insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

He added that if his government comes to power, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be restored -- benefitting teachers, health workers and police personnel.

Addressing a long-pending demand of employees, Tejashwi said postings would be ensured within 70 km of a worker’s home district.

He cited the example of nurses and government staff posted hundreds of kilometres away, leading to financial and family hardships.

The OPS offers assured post-retirement pension benefits to government employees.

Tejashwi Yadav has made a series of promises in his election manifesto called “Tejashwi’s pledge”, including government jobs for one member of every family, 200 units of free electricity, free electricity for farmers for irrigation purposes, and Jeevika Didis and contractual employees will be made permanent.

Campaigning for the first phase of elections -- covering 121 seats across 18 districts -- ends at 5 p.m. Voting will take place on November 6, and the result will come out on November 14.

--IANS

ajk/dpb