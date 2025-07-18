Tejashwi criticises Nitish-led Bihar govt over incidents of crime, Special Intensive Revision

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the 'double-engine' government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over several issues including incidents of crime and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tejashwi Yadav said: “This government has become useless now. The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state... criminals are ruling the state. The statement from Bihar Police is even more shocking, as an officer said that crime incidents increase during the monsoon. These are the people who are running jungle raj in Bihar.”

Criticising the law and order situation in the state, he said: "The criminals have become Samrat (King) and Vijay (Victorious). Bihar is under a strong grip of fear, and no one feels secure here. Murders, rape, and gang rape incidents are taking place daily, but no action is being taken, and no one is listening to the victims."

He stated: “One engine of the double-engine government is involved in corruption, and the other is promoting crime. These people cannot manage Bihar.”

Reacting to the SIR process of the EC, Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the poll panel.

“We will not allow anyone to snatch away the right to vote. We will not stay silent. We will fight against them,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Asked about the Nitish Kumar government’s latest announcement of providing 125 units of free electricity, Tejashwi said: “This government is a copycat. They have no vision. When we announced 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 Assembly election, Nitish Kumar questioned where the money would come from to pay salaries. He even mocked, asking if the money would come from Tejashwi’s father?”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Motihari on July 18, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The Prime Minister should visit the homes of the victims who have lost their loved ones due to rampant murders. He should provide security to the people and bring justice for the victims. The fact is, the Prime Minister only comes to Bihar to seek votes.”

When asked about Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh hosting a 'mutton party' during the month of Sawan, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar tomorrow (Friday) and will thank Lalan Singh from the stage for arranging a mutton party for his supporters. He is doing a charitable deed.”

