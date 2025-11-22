Tejas crash: Deceased pilot identified as Wg Cdr Naman Syal

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who was killed in a tragic incident after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, has been identified as Wg Cdr Naman Syal.

Wg Cdr Naman Syal was a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the news of the tragic Tejas aircraft accident has led to the untimely demise of the brave son of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

“The news is profoundly saddening and heartbreaking. The nation has lost a courageous, dutiful, and valiant pilot. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I bow with heartfelt reverence to the indomitable bravery, dedication, and commitment to national service of the valiant son, Shri Naman Syal,” the Chief Minister wrote X.

Earlier, the IAF said that an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

The official said that the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” said the defence statement.

The IAF has also called a court inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions. The event has seen major announcements this week.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also said that it is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

“HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the premier aeronautical complex in Asia, which has expertise in design, production, repair, overhaul and upgrade of Aircraft and Helicopters, said in a statement.

Notably, this is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft, the first one being in 2024 near Jaisalmer.

At the Dubai Air Show, India and Germany, on November 19, revived high-technology defence collaboration after nearly three decades, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing a landmark contract with German state-backed sensor major HENSOLDT.

