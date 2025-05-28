Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ is about Indian ‘itihaas’ meeting thrill of ‘modern action-adventure’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The makers of “Mirai” on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of the Teja Sajja-starrer “Mirai,” which blends Indian ‘itihaas’ with the thrill of ‘modern action-adventure’. The film is slated to release on September 5, 2025.

Teja Sajja said, “An epic adventure where Indian Itihasas meet modern storytelling — Mirai introduces kids to our rich heritage through a thrilling and imaginative superhero film."

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and backed by People Media Factory's TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Mirai teases a tale of a fearless Super Yodha entrusted with guarding nine divine scriptures that hold the fate of humanity.

Karthik Gattamneni shared, "With Mirai, we set out to create a world where the timeless essence of Indian Itihaasa meets the pulse and thrill of a modern action-adventure. It’s our humble attempt to present an Indian story to the world in a way that’s never been seen before."

The newly dropped teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at this gripping saga, with every frame loaded with intrigue, and scale. With his commanding presence and fierce transformation, Teja Sajja continues to redefine the modern Indian hero. Opposite him, Manchu Manoj's menacing turn with the enigmatic Black Sword sets up a face-off fans won’t want to miss.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory added, "At People Media Factory, we’ve always believed in backing cinema that dares to dream big and push boundaries. ‘Mirai’ reflects our belief in original Indian stories told at a global scale.”

“It’s exactly the kind of film that reflects our belief in game-changing Indian cinema—and one we feel has the power to resonate globally.”

The film also stars rising star Ritika Nayak, alongside Jagapathi babu, Jayaram, and Shriya Saran.

Talking about the director, Karthik has directed a short film titled Infinity, which featured Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. He later met Pavan Sadineni and both of them collaborated on Prema Ishq Kaadhal, which marked both of their feature film debuts.

Teja Sajja started his career as a child actor in Choodalani Vundi leading up to Boss. As an adult, Sajja had a supporting role in Oh! Baby . He has since played the lead roles in films such as Zombie Reddy and Hanu-Man, latter being one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 and ninth highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

