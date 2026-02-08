Tej Pratap Yadav denies fatherhood rumours, threatens legal action; names five ‘traitors’

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday strongly denied rumours circulating on social media claiming that he has become a father.

Calling the allegations completely false and baseless, Tej Pratap warned that he would take the matter to court and would not spare those responsible for spreading what he termed a conspiracy to defame him.

Addressing a press conference, the former Bihar minister said that deliberate attempts were being made to malign his image.

“False rumours are being spread about me. I will take this matter to court. I will not spare these traitors,” he said.

“I am being defamed. A conspiracy has been hatched against me. Misleading news is being circulated on social media—some say I have a son, others say a daughter. There is no truth to any of this,” he said.

He added that if anything of the sort were true, it would have been shared by him directly on social media.

Rejecting claims linking him to a woman and children whose names have surfaced on social media, he categorically denied any connection.

“My name is being linked to a girl and to children. I have no connection with any of them,” he said.

Tej Pratap claimed that such allegations can push individuals into depression and even suicide.

He admitted that the rumours had affected him emotionally but said he was now stable.

“I was also depressed for some time, but by God’s grace, I am fine now,” he said.

In a dramatic move, Tej Pratap publicly named five individuals, accusing them of orchestrating the rumour campaign.

He named Mukesh Roshan – former Mahua MLA, whom he termed traitor number one, Sanjay Yadav, Ramiz, Shakti Singh, and Sunil Singh.

He further alleged that several members of the RJD student wing were also involved in spreading misinformation to defame him continuously.

Tej Pratap accused Mukesh Roshan, the defeated Mahua MLA, of running a gang against him and went so far as to allege that Roshan wanted to kill him.

He demanded Roshan’s immediate arrest.

He also questioned why Tejashwi Yadav has remained silent on the issue.

“Why is Tejashwi Yadav silent? His traitors are sitting in different corners and conspiring against me,” Tej Pratap alleged.

He demanded an investigation into Akash Bharti and Akash Gurjar, questioning their alleged late-night movements on Gola Road, and called for the retrieval and examination of CCTV footage.

Tej Pratap said he has already spoken to Bihar Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who assured him that he would be called within a day or two regarding the matter.

The JJD leader reiterated that he would pursue legal remedies.

Tej Pratap said that he also rejects Jitan Ram Manjhi's tweet.

He said that the tweet he posted was also wrong.

It is worth noting that Union Minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi had tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to former minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka on the arrival of Lakshmi in their home. May God's blessings be upon all three of you. Many congratulations again."

Jitan Ram Manjhi deleted the congratulatory message from X a short time later.

