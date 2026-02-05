Teen sensation Lilli Tagger stakes claim as title contender at 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K series

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) At just 17 years old, Lilli Tagger has proven herself as a top contender at the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, securing a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). As the seventh seed and currently ranked a career-high World No. 128 in Women’s Singles, she defeated India’s Vaishnavi Adkar in straight sets in the Round of 32 and is aiming for a deep run in the event.

In 2025, Lilli Tagger rose to prominence by winning the Junior Roland Garros Singles title, marking her shift from a promising junior to a serious professional contender. The Austrian teenager has maintained that momentum on the WTA Tour, demonstrating maturity and consistency beyond her years.

Making her debut in India, the young Austrian said the experience left a deep impression on her. “It’s my first time here in India, and it’s very different from European cities. It’s very special and interesting. There are a lot of things you can learn just by being here, and I would love to explore the city a bit more,” she said.

Lilli Tagger also spoke about the surface and facilities at the MSLTA. “The courts are very good. It is a bit slow so it is a little challenging physically but that is part of the game. The facilities here at the venue are great and so are the people. That helps us prepare for our matches and creates a healthy competitive environment, where people can learn from each other. The organisers have done a very good job.”

Tagger's quick ascent is fuelled by an unusual path. Growing up in Austria's mountains, she spent much of her childhood skiing. Her grandmother introduced her to ping pong, which eventually led to tennis. At only 14, she bravely decided to leave home to chase her tennis dreams. “I was based in Austria till I was 14, and then I left home and moved to Italy, close to Venice, to train at an academy and for the last two and a half years, I’ve been travelling on tour,” she shared.

Talking about her goals and expectations for the Mumbai Open, she stated, “Of course the goal in every tournament is to try to win it, but we focus more on the process and on improving my game. We can’t control whether we win or lose, but we can control the work we put in.”

Lilli Tagger will face Japan’s Eri Shimizu in her Round of 16 match at the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Thursday.

