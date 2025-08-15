August 15, 2025 9:21 PM हिंदी

Teaser of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's 'Kishkindhapuri' promises a bone-chilling horror thriller

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Friday released a gripping thriller of the film which is scheduled to hit screens on September 12 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Every signal hides a story… some are deadly. #KishkindhapuriTeaser Out Now! A new-age horror mystery awaits. #Kishkindhapuri GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 12th."

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Archana, the film has been written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

The teaser, which was released on the occasion of Independence Day, paints a dark and disturbing picture of what lies ahead. It opens with an unsettling disappearance. A girl mysteriously vanishes inside a sprawling, ghost-laden mansion. As silence descends, a broken radio bursts to life, delivering a cryptic broadcast, setting the tone for a narrative steeped in paranormal energy and temporal distortions.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas appears to have an intense role in the film and the teaser gives away the fact that Anupama Parameswaran will be seen as his ladylove in the film.

Technically, the teaser looks solid. Chunmay Salaskar’s camera work whispers paranoia, and Chaitan Bharadwaj crafts a soundscape that stays with you long after the teaser ends. The technical team also includes Manisha A Dutt as the Production Designer, D. Siva Kamesh as the art director, and Niranjan Devaramane handling the Editing. G. Kanishka is the Creative Head, and Darahas Palakollu is the co-writer.

With its blend of thrills, emotions, and supernatural suspense, Kishkindhapuri teases a cinematic experience that’s both gripping and layered. As the film’s release date inches closer, expectations continue to rise for what could be one of the most intriguing theatrical offerings this year.

