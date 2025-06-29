Teary eyed Parag Tyagi performs late wife Shefali Jariwala's Ashthi Visarjan

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Late actress Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi performed her Ashthi Visarjan at Mumbai's Juhu Beach on Sunday.

An unconsolable Parag was accompanied by close family, friends, and well-wishers during the ceremony.

On Saturday, Parag, along with Shefali's father and brother also performed her final rites as per Hindu tradition at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium.

Addressing the media post the cremation, Parag said, "Please mazak drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sab se request karta hu please meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega’ (Please avoid any drama and don't indulge in frivoulous things. I request you all to kindly pray for my Pari)."

Shefali passed away on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the reports, the Mumbai police received a distress call at 1 AM on Friday night. Parag rushed Shefali to the Cooper Hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

A source informed that Shefali's health started declining between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Friday and her body began trembling. Later, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant even lost consciousness.

Any foul play has been ruled out in the investigation. The police have recorded the statements of eight people in this matter- including the family members, servants, and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan slammed the media for their coverage of Shefali's demise.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun dropped a note schooling the media over unethical coverage. The 'October' actor even urged the media to be respectful in covering the news.

Varun's note read, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone? My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered (sic)”.

--IANS

pm/