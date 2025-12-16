India-made locomotives gain global traction as BLW sends 6th engine to Mozambique

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) In a matter of pride for India on the international stage, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has once again shown resilience in the field of locomotive manufacturing with the successful dispatch of the sixth indigenously manufactured 3300 Horse Power AC–AC diesel-electric locomotive to Mozambique, the government said on Thursday.

In a major milestone, BLW has secured an export order for ten 3300 Horse Power AC–AC diesel-electric locomotives for Mozambique, and the supply of these locomotives is being executed through M/s RITES under a contract for the manufacture and export of 10 locomotives, a Railways Ministry statement said.

The first two locomotives were dispatched in June 2025, followed by the third in September, and the fourth in October. The fifth locomotive was dispatched on December 12, followed by the sixth on December 16.

This export highlights India’s growing capabilities in locomotive manufacturing on the global stage, the release noted. These state-of-the-art 3300 HP Cape Gauge (1067 mm) locomotives, manufactured by BLW, are capable of operating at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

They are equipped with international-standard, driver-friendly features such as a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder, and a modern cab design, ensuring enhanced comfort and operational efficiency.

BLW, a public sector undertaking under Indian Railways and located in Varanasi, is emerging as a key export hub for locomotive manufacturing. Using its expertise in indigenous design and the manufacture of advanced railway technology, it is strengthening India’s presence in global railway markets.

Since 2014, BLW has exported locomotives to countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Mozambique, supporting the development of their railway systems.

Aligned with the vision of Make in India and Make for the World, these exports demonstrate Indian Railways’ ability to design, manufacture and supply rolling stock for different gauge systems prevalent globally.

Through such initiatives, Indian Railways is supporting partner countries in upgrading their rail infrastructure while reinforcing India’s position as a reliable exporter of railway rolling stock and related services.

So far, India has exported metro coaches, bogies, passenger coaches, locomotives, and other critical railway equipment to European Nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and so on.

In Africa, the countries include Mozambique, the Republic of Guinea, South Africa, etc.

Other major countries where the equipment is exported include Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, the ministry said.

