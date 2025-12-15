December 15, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Team has done India proud: President Murmu congratulates India’s Squash World Cup-winning contingent

Team has done India proud: President Murmu congratulates India's Squash World Cup-winning contingent.

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian team for their historic victory in the first-ever Squash World Cup, stating that they have ‘done India proud. Hosts India were crowned Squash World Cup champions after defeating top seeds Hong Kong-China on their home turf at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Sunday.

“Heartiest congratulations to India’s squash team, which won the Squash World Cup for the first time. The team, comprising women and men, has done India proud with its superlative performance, defeating the top-seeded team, Hong Kong, in the final and winning the semifinal against Egypt, which had won the Cup twice in recent years. I wish Indian squash a very bright future ahead,” the President penned on X.

India entered Sunday's summit clash aiming to overcome the disappointment of their last appearance, when they were eliminated in the semi-finals on the same court in 2023.

To start the proceedings, the 39-year-old Chennai-born Joshna Chinappa defeated 32-year-old Ka Yi Lee in the first match 3-1, coming back from losing the second game to win 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1.

Next, men’s first-string player Abhay Singh faced Alex Lau and dominated the match with aggressive, accurate line hitting. He took his side 2-0 up with scores of 7-1, 7-4, 7-4 in just 19 minutes.

This victory put the top seeds in a difficult position, as women’s first-string Tomato Ho had to achieve a crucial win against 17-year-old Anahat Singh to keep Hong Kong alive in the competition.

To the crowd’s delight, Anahat rose to the occasion. The Delhi native, who gained international attention when she competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at just 14, showed incredible composure, dominating Ho on the court with a 7-2, 7-2, 7-5 victory.

That victory cemented India’s status as just the sixth country to win a major World Squash team championship.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

