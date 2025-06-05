'Team Bharat' ensures safety of Indian pilgrims as they arrive in Arafat for core Haj ritual

Riyadh, June 5 (IANS) Indian Haj pilgrims joined millions of others on Thursday at Mount Arafat outside Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Wuquf-e-Arafat, the core ritual of Haj. The Indian Medical Mission ensured that the pilgrims, including those sick or hospitalised, arrived in time for the ritual through dedicated ambulances and special buses - a testament to Indian Haj Mission’s care and commitment during Haj.

India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, announced the safe arrival of Indian pilgrims in Arafat and highlighted that the Indian Haj mission, in coordination with the Saudi authorities, ensured their smooth journey.

"I am pleased to share that all pilgrims from India have safely arrived in Arafat. I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all pilgrims gathered in Arafat, the pinnacle of the Haj journey. These five sacred days spent in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah are a time of deep reflection and devotion and forms the core elements of Haj," said the Indian Consul General.

"Comprehensive arrangements have been made by the Indian Haj Mission in coordination with concerned Saudi Authorities and agencies for the safe and smooth movement of the pilgrims, right from their transport to Arafat till the further movement to Muzdalifah and Mina. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its authorities, particularly the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, all concerned agencies, and service providers for their tireless effort in facilitating a safe and spiritually fulfilling Haj," he further added.

On Wednesday, Shersha Mohiddin, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) along with other senior officials, including from the Haj Committee of India, visited Mina camps in Saudi Arabia to review facilities for the arrival of Indian Haj pilgrims.

The team assessed grievance redressal through the Haj Suvidha App 2.0 and monitored coordination efforts at the Central Control Room, ensuring smooth operations and enhanced support for the pilgrims.

With the Indian government committed to ensuring a safe, smooth and dignified Haj experience for all Indian pilgrims, the Haj pilgrims were assisted by officials as the movement to Mina from Mecca began on Tuesday, marking the start of the five-day core Haj period. The team, in coordination with the Saudi Authorities, facilitated a smooth journey for all the pilgrims, underscoring India's commitment in ensuring the well-being of all its citizens.

Suhel Ajaz Khan, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also addressed the Indian Haj pilgrims ahead of the core rituals and extended his best wishes, assuring them of full support while highlighting the presence of dedicated administrative and medical deputationists for any assistance to assist pilgrims throughout their journey.

Indian Consul General also chaired a briefing on arrangements for medical care and assistance in Mashaer Region (Tent city of Mina and plains of Muzdalifah and Arafat) for Indian Haj Pilgrims. The session was attended by the Indian Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and officials, doctors and nurses from 'Team India' deployed in Haj 2025.

Last week, Indians who embarked on Haj pilgrimage appreciated the arrangements and quality of facilities offered by the Indian government to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for all in Saudi Arabia.

"Indian pilgrims who went for Haj 2025 through the Haj Committee of India are very happy with the management of the Government of India and the facilities being provided there. It is the constant endeavour of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Haj pilgrim," the Ministry of Minority Affairs posted on X.

Additionally, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian also highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Centre in ensuring a smooth and successful Haj for pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that the government led by him remains committed to ensuring improved pilgrimage experiences for the devotees.

The Indian government has been making efforts over the last 10 years to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

The Indian Haj Mission - the biggest operation of its kind handled by the government of India outside the Indian borders - has closely coordinated logistics with the concerned Saudi authorities to make the new initiative a success.

Last year, the Indian government had made extensive arrangements to provide assistance to over 175,000 pilgrims from India who had converged on the sacred Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Haj Mission, along with the Saudi Haj Ministry, made all the arrangements of moving the pilgrims from Mina to Arafat, including their stay in Arafat and for their return.

