December 11, 2025 6:30 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment

Islamabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty on multiple charges by a military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday, local media reported.

The Field General Court martial sentenced Hameed, who has previously served as director general of ISI. In a press release, ISPR stated that court martial proceedings against Faiz Hameed started on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act and continued for 15 months, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

According to an ISPR press release, Hameed was tried on four charges, including involvement in political activities; breaching the Official Secrets Act in a manner “detrimental to the safety and interest of the state”; misuse of authority and government resources; and, causing loss to individuals.

The court found Faiz Hameed guilty on all counts after what ISPR termed “lengthy and laborious legal proceedings." The sentence was put into action on December 11.

The statement said, "The Field General Court Martial complied with all legal provisions. The accused was afforded all legal rights, including the right to a defence team of his choice," adding that the convict has the right to appeal before the relevant forum.

According to ISPR, Hameed's "involvement in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters" is being dealt with separately.

In the statement issued by ISPR, the charges against him involved alleged violation of military discipline, misuse of official authorities and actions regarded as prejudicial to state interest. The statement did not include the separate matters mentioned by ISPR.

It is pertinent to note here that Hameed is a retired three-star General of the Pakistan Army’s Baloch Regiment and has served as the Director General of the Inter‑Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019-2021. He also commanded the Peshawar and Bahawalpur corps and held several operational and intelligence leadership posts during his 30-year career in Pakistan's military.

--IANS

akl/as

