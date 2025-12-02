December 02, 2025 5:35 AM हिंदी

Taxable value of goods surges 15 pc in Sep-Oct as GST cuts boost consumption

Taxable value of goods surges 15 pc in Sep-Oct as GST cuts boost consumption

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The taxable value of all supplies under GST surged by a robust 15 per cent during September-October this year, compared to the same period in 2024 due to sharp increase in consumption triggered by the tax rate cuts on goods across sectors that kicked in from September 22, according to official sources.

The growth in the same two-month period last year was 8.6 per cent.

“This surge in taxable value during 'Bachat Utsav' demonstrates strong consumption uplift, stimulated by reduced rates and improved compliance behaviour,” a senior official said.

He pointed out that the growth has especially been strong in sectors where rate rationalisation was implemented, such as FMCG, pharma goods, food products, automobiles, medical devices and textiles.

In these sectors, the taxable value of supplies has seen significantly higher growth, confirming that lower GST rates translated directly into higher consumer spending.

“It vindicates our strategy that reducing rates on essentials and mass-use sectors would create demand-side buoyancy -- a Laffer Curve–type demand uplift,” he explained.

These trends confirm that GST next-gen reforms have not disrupted revenue stability, and that consumption-side buoyancy has begun to translate into higher taxable value in key sectors.

This growth is in value terms which means that since GST rates were lower, the growth in volume terms will be even higher.

It is clearly visible that while the Next Gen Reforms resulted in significant Bachat -- increased consumption, industry has been very proactive in passing on the GST savings to the final consumers and ensuring that there is no supply side deficiency.

As GDP private consumption data will be released much later, GST taxable value serves as the most reliable real-time proxy for consumption, and the current numbers clearly indicate sustained demand expansion, the official added.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Malaga, Spain, on Monday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Spain

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

Jr Women’s World Cup: India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

IGPL Tour: Bhullar, Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit:

Squash: Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event in Chennai

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests (File image)

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report