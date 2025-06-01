Tata Motors’ sales decline over 8.5 pc in May

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Tata Motors on Sunday reported an 8.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in vehicle sales for May 2025 across domestic and international markets, continuing a trend of subdued performance in its core domestic business.

The company sold a total of 70,187 units in May 2025, down from 76,766 units in the same month last year (May 2024), according to a Tata Motors statement.

In the domestic market, total sales fell by 10 per cent, with 67,429 units sold in May 2025, compared to 75,173 units in May 2024.

Commercial vehicle sales also registered a decline, with 28,147 units sold last month, down 5 per cent from 29,691 units a year earlier.

Within the commercial vehicle segment, the domestic sale of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV), which includes trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units in May 2025 -- slightly lower than the 12,987 units recorded in May 2024.

However, total MH&ICV sales, including exports, showed marginal improvement, rising to 13,614 units from 13,532 units a year ago.

These figures include the performance of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

The latest sales data comes on the heels of the company’s sharp 51 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

Tata Motors reported a net profit of Rs 8,470 crore for the January-March 2025 period, down from Rs 17,407 crore in the same quarter last year, despite stable revenue and improved performance by its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Tata Motors announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY25, pending shareholder approval.

On the positive side, JLR’s strong demand in North America and Europe provided some cushion to the company’s overall performance, with a 1.1 per cent rise in sales volume and 2.4 per cent growth in revenue.

