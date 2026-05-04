Tata Chemicals’ Q4 loss widens sharply to Rs 2,132 crore, revenue slips

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Tata Chemicals Limited on Monday reported a sharp increase in its net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by a significant one-time cost during the period.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,132 crore for the January–March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 56 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

The firm incurred a one-time cost of Rs 1,837 crore during the quarter, substantially higher than Rs 55 crore reported in the same period previous financial year.

Revenue from operations declined 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,438 crore, down from Rs 3,509 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating performance also weakened, with EBITDA falling 16.2 per cent to Rs 274 crore from Rs 327 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 8 per cent, compared to 9.3 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Despite the weak quarterly performance, Tata Chemicals announced a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, translating into a total payout of around Rs 280.23 crore to shareholders.

The company said the record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced later and that the dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company added that the dividend will be paid within five days after the conclusion of the AGM to eligible shareholders.

In recent years, Tata Chemicals has maintained a steady dividend track record, having paid Rs 11 per share in 2025, Rs 15 per share in 2024, and Rs 17.50 per share in 2023.

The shares of the firm were closed almost flat at Rs 810.10, up by Rs 1.10 or 0.14 per cent on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In last five days, it was up by Rs 82.50 or 11.34 per cent, according to the official data.

--IANS

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