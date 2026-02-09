Taranjit Kaur reveals how she came on board the series 'Shabad Reet Aur Riwaz'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Taranjit Kaur will next be seen in the highly anticipated series "Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaz".

Talking about how she got the part, Taranjit shared that she was in Chandigarh, visiting her parents, when she got a call for an audition.

However, after she shared her initial test, she was asked for another one late at night, after which she was finally selected for the role.

Taranjit narrated the incident, saying, "I got this role while I was in Chandigarh, visiting my parents. I received a call to audition for the role of Manjot and managed to send my first test. Within a couple of days, I was informed that I had been shortlisted."

"Then came an unexpected twist — I was asked to send another test late at night, around 11 p.m., and eventually ended up shooting it close to 1 a.m. I initially hesitated because my parents were asleep and I didn’t want to disturb them, but the team was very persuasive as time was extremely tight before the shoot. Around 2–2:30 a.m., I received a call from the director and producer telling me I had been finalized and asking if I could take an early morning flight to finalize everything. I had to decline — I felt it would be unfair for my parents to wake up and find I had suddenly disappeared. So I requested them to wait until I returned to Mumbai to complete the formalities in the coming days," she went on to add.

Expressing what it was like to finally be on board the project, she stated, "It was truly an unusual and intense journey — being finalized just days before going on floor. I’m especially grateful to the director, Ameet who encouraged me to take the leap of faith, and our show runner Jayati, who strongly believed in me."

"Shabad Reet Aur Riwaz" premiered on Zee5 on February 6.

--IANS

pm/