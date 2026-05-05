May 05, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Taraji P. Henson slams celebs attending Met Gala 2026

Taraji P. Henson slams celebs attending Met Gala 2026

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson is not pleased with the stars who attended this year’s Met Gala. The actress joined social media influencer Meredith Lynch in criticizing the stars at the event.

The reason behind the same is the event being sponsored by honorary co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Meredith Lynch recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she warned A-listers not to wear their “ICE Out” pins to the “Jeff Bezos-backed” Met Gala because “Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we’re in this f****** mess”.

She referred to Donald Trump’s presidency as a mess, which Bezos has supported. While she acknowledged that the “Met is a wonderful institution in New York City” that donates the funds from the gala to “a good cause”, she added that it is “wild to me that this event is sponsored by Jeff Bezos, who has backed Trump, who has slashed arts funding”.

Taraji P. Henson took to the comments section of the post, and wrote, “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING? (sic)”.

She also took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and reshared a post that slammed Bezos for owning a $500 million superyacht while also having workers in Amazon warehouses that “face precarious conditions, low wages and high injury rates”. She wrote, “Enjoy the MET”.

The Met Gala 2026 was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, centered on the theme “Costume Art” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art”. Celebrities interpreted fashion as a form of artistic expression, often using sculptural silhouettes, body-focused designs, and experimental materials.

--IANS

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