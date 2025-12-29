Tara Sutaria shares pictures of her ‘hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria gave fans a glimpse into a cosy night out as she shared pictures featuring her beau Veer Pahariya and B-Town’s bestie Orry.

The actress took to Instagram, where she re-shared a candid selfie collage, clicked in an intimate party setting, originally posted by Orry. In the first selfie, Orry is seen posing with Veer. Another image featured the social media sensation posing with the actress.

Tara reposted the images on her Instagram Stories and added a sweet note, writing, “Aw my (red heart emoji)’s,” expressing her affection for the people in the frame.

On the film front, Tara was last seen in Apurva. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa. Set in Chambal, the film follows an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive.

She will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is all set to hit the theatres on March 19.

The action-drama extravaganza 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.

Talking about Veer, he made his acting debut with the aerial actioner Sky Force in 2025.

Sky Force centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

