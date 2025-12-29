December 29, 2025 12:13 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria shares pictures of her ‘hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry

Tara Sutaria shares pictures of her ‘hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria gave fans a glimpse into a cosy night out as she shared pictures featuring her beau Veer Pahariya and B-Town’s bestie Orry.

The actress took to Instagram, where she re-shared a candid selfie collage, clicked in an intimate party setting, originally posted by Orry. In the first selfie, Orry is seen posing with Veer. Another image featured the social media sensation posing with the actress.

Tara reposted the images on her Instagram Stories and added a sweet note, writing, “Aw my (red heart emoji)’s,” expressing her affection for the people in the frame.

On the film front, Tara was last seen in Apurva. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa. Set in Chambal, the film follows an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive.

She will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is all set to hit the theatres on March 19.

The action-drama extravaganza 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.

Talking about Veer, he made his acting debut with the aerial actioner Sky Force in 2025.

Sky Force centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey becomes first-ever to register 8-wicket haul in T20I

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey becomes first-ever to register 8-wicket haul in T20I

Bhumika Chawla reflects on Switzerland trip with her little one as she bids farewell to the year

Bhumika Chawla reflects on Switzerland trip with her little one as she bids farewell to the year

George Clooney talks about ‘Jay Kelly’ details that surprised him, Adam Sandler

George Clooney talks about ‘Jay Kelly’ details that surprised him, Adam Sandler

Allu Sirish announces wedding date, same day brother Allu Arjun tied the knot

Allu Sirish announces wedding date, same day brother Allu Arjun tied the knot

Sonam Khan relives some cherished memories from her son Rolly's first birthday

Sonam Khan relives some cherished memories from her son Rolly's first birthday

Dense fog leads to 128 flight cancellations at Delhi airport, trains delayed in several parts of country

Dense fog leads to 128 flight cancellations at Delhi airport, trains delayed in several parts of country

PM Modi’s message on misuse of antibiotics timely: Experts

PM Modi’s message on misuse of antibiotics timely: Experts

Anupam Kher celebrates friendship with Anil Kapoor, says a journey is best measured in friends, not miles

Anupam Kher celebrates friendship with Anil Kapoor, says a journey is best measured in friends, not miles

iPhone 16 becomes highest selling phone in India: Report

iPhone 16 becomes highest selling phone in India: Report

Australia pace duo Cummins, Hazlewood set to be named in T20 WC squad

Australia pace duo Cummins, Hazlewood set to be named in T20 WC squad