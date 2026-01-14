Tara Sharma says 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' shoot feels like an acting 'Master Class'

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma seems to be making the most of her time on the set of "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

In her latest Instagram post, Tara admitted that while working on the sequel, she has been learning a lot from her fellow actors such as Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja, to name just a few.

Expressing her delight at being a part of "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Tara revealed that the set feels like a master class in acting.

She penned on her Instagram account, "Learning so much from these legends and ones not in the pic too. Feels like we’re in an acting Master Class learning from the greats. Grateful to be part of this sequel and missing those not here #khoslakaghosla and hope it is a success Thank you fab @anupampkher @dabasparvin @kiranjoneja @ranvirshorey @nishanknoor @kangannangia @savitaraj_hiremath @tandavfilmsentertainment and more who are not in the pic Resuming soon Just at another shoot now lots to learn here too Onward and upward touch wood (sic)."

Tara's post comes in response to veteran actor Anupam Kher's social media update in which he opened up about the massive buzz surrounding the movie.

Kher shared that in his 4 decades in the entertainment industry, he has never witnessed such anticipation for a sequel. He further wondered what made people connect with the original drama at such a deep level.

Dropping a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' set on social media, Kher wrote, "KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement from all age groups! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di! #Sequel #CultClassic."

