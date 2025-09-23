Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's exuberant “coffee” demands leaves Neelam Giri baffled

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal left both viewers and good friend Neelam Giri astonished when she opened up about her highly specific and exotic lifestyle demands during a candid chat with Neelam.

In a moment of vulnerability, Tanya detailed how she insists on travelling from Gwalior, her hometown, to Agra just to buy her preferred cold coffee. She further revealed that the cold coffee then needs to be stored in an icebox before she can enjoy it in her garden, back home.

“If I have to drink just 3 cups of coffee in a month, I need all this jazz to be happening and ordering it specially from Agra; otherwise the coffee doesn't feel right,” explained Tanya. The revelations did not stop there. Tanya confessed that she cannot live without a particular brand of biscuits, which is why they are flown in exclusively from London every 2 months.

"Otherwise I start crying, and I don't eat any other biscuit. I do a lot of drama. My life is not sweet if I don't need those particular biscuits,” Tanya admitted half jokingly and laughed at herself. This revelation left Neelam both baffled and amused. Neelam and Tanya have been seen frequently sharing secrets, comforting each other and also gossiping.

However, this bond had taken a surprising hit during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired a few weeks ago. When asked by host Salman Khan to name one friend in the house who is most likely to betray or backstab another, Neelam took Tanya's name. The choice came as a huge shock to Tanya, who appeared visibly hurt and teary-eyed. For Tanya, who had been open and trusting with Neelam, the remark and revelation cut deep.

Neelam has been seen gossiping about Tanya behind her back to other housemates and cribbing about how Tanya keeps on talking about her luxurious and exotic lifestyle

