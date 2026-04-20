Tanishaa Mukerji drops three-generation pic featuring Tanuja, Kajol, Nysa on latter's birthday

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to her social media account to wish her niece Nysa Devgan on her birthday, sharing a heartwarming picture that feature together three generations of her family, her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, her sister Kajol, herself, and the birthday girl Nysa Devgn.

In the picture, Tanishaa is seen posing for a happy selfie along with Kajol, their mother Tanuja and Nysa.

Tanishaa is seen sporting stylish sunglasses, while Kajol looks radiant in a traditional outfit.

Tanuja is seen exuding grace in a bright pink ensemble, holding a small dessert.

The birthday girl Nysa is seen standing close to her mother and grandmother smiling for the photo.

Tanishaa wrote, “Happy birthday darling Nyskins! keep shining baby!”

Meanwhile, Kajol had earlier given fans a glimpse into her daughter's intimate birthday celebrations.

On Sunday, the actress had shared a video featuring a dessert topped with a “Happy Birthday” topper and a cute candle.

For the uninitiated, Nysa Devgan was born on April 20, 2003, and is the daughter of Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

The young girl who turned 23 this year, is reportedly pursuing her studies abroad currently.

Nysa is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted at events and outings with social media influencer Orry.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn also have a younger son, Yug Devgan.

Talking about Kajol and Ajay’s love story, it dates back to the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul, where the two first met. Reportedly, they fell in love while filming their other movie Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

The couple tied the knot in 1999 in a Maharashtrian traditional set-up.

–IANS

rd/