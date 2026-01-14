Tanishaa Mukerji performs Rudra Abhishek at the holy Grishneshwar’s Jyotirling on Makar Sankranti

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, on account of Makar Sankranti, has visited the holy shrine of Grishneshwar’s Jyotirling, further performing a ‘Rudra Abhishek.’

The actress, sharing a few pictures straight from her divine visit, highlighted the significance of the Jyotirlinga.

“Started this most auspicious day at Grishneshwar’s Jyotirling doing a Rudra Abhishek. Thank you my Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev. Happy Makarsankranti all!! #BlessingsOnBlessings.”

The actress added, “#GrishneshwarJyotirlinga, the 12th of the sacred 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, derives its legend from the Shiva Purana, highlighting unwavering devotion and divine mercy. Symbolising devotion’s triumph over tragedy, promising moksha as the final Jyotirlinga pilgrimage stop. #tanishaamukerji #mahadev #blessed.”

In the carousel post shared by Tanishaa, the actress is seen in the vicinity of the holy Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, dressed in a bright pink saree, posing calmly for the camera.

In another picture, she was seen performing the Rudra Abhishek.

The actress, earlier had kickstarted the new year by connecting with the ancient knowledge at the Karla Caves.

The Neil and Nikki actress had shared a few pictures on her social media account straight from her positive trip to the caves.

She wrote, “Starting the new year connecting with ancient knowledge. At #KarlaCaves.”

The actress had also elaborated on the significance of the historical place. “Karla Caves are a group of ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves near Lonavala in Maharashtra, dating roughly from the 2nd century BCE to about the 5th century CE.”

She added, “They lie on an old trade route and once served as a monastery and rest stop for monks and travelling merchants. The complex is best known for its Great Chaitya hall, one of the largest and finest early rock-cut prayer halls in India, with a vaulted roof, stone pillars and a central stupa. #tanishaamukerji #goodvibes #traveltime #lonavla.”

Tanishaa ended the year of 2025, in Ujjain where she was seen enjoying her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore. Madhya Pradesh.

The actress had taken to her social media account to share a few pictures straight from her indulgence.

She wrote, “Thandi aur garam garam kulhad wali chai… Hits different!! #winterseason #chai #instadaily #instamood #tanishaamukerji.”

For the uninitiated, Tanishaa is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and sister of Bollywood star Kajol. The actress was an active part of Bollywood movies a decade ago. She has starred in movies like Neil and Nikki, Sarkar and others. She was also seen as the first runner up in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

–IANS

rd/