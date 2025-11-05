Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 trophy in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, unveiled the trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 at a ceremony held here at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The event was graced by the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin; N. Muruganandam, IAS, Chief Secretary of the Government of Tamil Nadu; Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Tamil Nadu; and Shri J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, CEO of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Also present were Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India; Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India; and Thiru Sekar J. Manoharan, Treasurer of Hockey India and President of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 will take place from 28 November to 10 December 2025 in Chennai and Madurai, marking the first time the tournament will feature 24 teams. The host nation, India, have won the tournament twice, in 2001 and 2016, and will be hoping to lift the trophy for the third time on home soil.

India have been drawn in Pool B alongside Oman, Chile, and Switzerland and will begin their campaign against Chile on November 28 at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India chief Tirkey said, “It is a moment of great pride to see the Honourable Chief Minister unveil the Junior World Cup trophy. Tamil Nadu has always been a strong supporter of Indian hockey, and we are delighted to bring this prestigious event to Chennai and Madurai.

"The state’s world-class facilities, combined with its passion for the sport, will make this edition truly memorable. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and SDAT for their continued support.”

Hockey India Secretary Bhola Nath echoed the sentiment when he said, “The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup represents the future of global hockey, and hosting it in India provides an incredible opportunity for our young players.

"With world-class infrastructure, passionate fans, and the unwavering support of the Tamil Nadu Government and SDAT, we are confident this tournament will set new standards of excellence and inspire a new generation of hockey players across the country.”

