Tamil film based on the traditional sport of Rekla racing goes on floors

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) 'Cholanattan', a film whose story will revolve around the Tamil traditional sport of Rekla racing, went on floors with a traditional pooja here in the city on Friday.

Produced by Mumbai-based Tamil businessman Mariyappan Muthaiya under the Seven Hills Movie Maker banner, the film is being directed by 'Pattukkottai' Ranjith Kanna and will feature actor Udhay Karthick in the lead.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that after 'Uzhavan Magan', which featured actor Vijayakanth in the lead, the sport of Rekla racing was being showcased only in 'Cholanattan'.

The film will be set entirely in the backdrop of Rekla racing and will seek to explore the sport of valour, the sources pointed out.

Sources also point out that while there have been several Tamil films that have highlighted the significance of regions like Madurai and Tirunelveli, 'Cholanattan' was being made to showcase the uniqueness of Thanjavur, the land of the Cholas, on screen.

The film stars Udhay Karthick of 'Dinosaurs' and 'Family Padam' fame as the protagonist. Interestingly, Udhay Karthick is a close relative of the late actress Sridevi. Luthuf plays the heroine while Soundararajan and Swetha Karna play pivotal roles in the film. Naren, Seetha, Bharani and Vignesh too play important roles in the film.

Speaking about his film, director 'Pattukottai' Ranjith Kanna said, "The story of the movie, which starts in Thanjavur, continues in Chennai. Apart from Rekla racing, the film also exposes the untold woes of people living in hilly areas. A very famous actor plays the villain. His identity and many more interesting details about the film will be revealed soon."

Talented technicians have joined forces for the film. Cinematography for the film will be by S R Sathish Kumar while editing will be by Raja Mohamed. F S Faizal is scoring the music for this film which has lyrics by Yugabharathi Sabarish and Mani Amuthan. Art direction for the film is by Babu while stunts are to be choreographed by Miracle Michael.

The unit of 'Cholanattan' hopes to complete the shooting of the film swiftly.

--IANS

mkr/