Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu on RCB win: Universe succumbs to the pressure and love of this most loyal fan base ever!

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Tamil film director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who has been a loyal RCB fan for the last 18 years, on Wednesday penned an emotional post on his Instagram page, soon after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is the director of the immensely successful Demonte Colony franchise, wrote,"Ufff.. June 3rd,2025 has to be one of the most craziest nights of my life!! RCB has been crowned CHAMPIONS after 18years."

"Being a diehard Rahul Dravid fan, started supporting RCB from the very first season of IPL. But I didn't know that I would so madly fall in love with that franchise forever and would root for an youngster, then Under-19 WC winning captain Virat Kohli who went on to achieve every possible height in the cricketing world," he said.

Stating that he had grown with the franchise for the last 18 years through all the downs, heartbreaks and humiliations, the director said he only grew more loyal and loved the franchise and Kohli even more despite the heartbreaks.

"I’ve been to the stadium for two out of the three finals RCB has played before. Once in 2011 against Chennai Super Kings and once in Bangalore against Sun Risers Hyderabad in 2016 and RCB lost both the times after having an amazing season. Came back with eyes full of tears and heart shattered seeing my favourite team lose. Just as a fan, when I could feel so heartbroken and shattered, I could imagine what Virat Kohli would have gone through even after giving his everything to this team. This curse had to end one day. The jinx had to be broken.. The universe succumbs to the pressure and love of this most loyal fan base ever and decided to give up!," he said.

The director further said, "This franchise and its fans deserve that goddamn trophy for the unconditional love and loyalty we’ve shown despite heartbreaks for 18 long years!! It has finally come home and it will keep coming and coming and coming henceforth. My man has achieved every single possible feat in cricket and to see him get a hand on this trophy was truly an amazing feeling."

Stating that with Dinesh Karthik, Andy flower and Rajat, this team would only keep getting better, he said, "I’m sure this team will give us more such memories in the future!!"

"This day, the moments and the memories has been etched in my heart forever. Go Bangalore. It’s time to celebrate and party!!," he said and added, "And to that very small, senseless bunch of fans who had fun trolling this man and his team over the years - May God bless you with mental peace to overcome this moment. Champions da naanga."

On the work front, Ajay Gnanamuthu is now directing the third instalment in the immensely popular horror franchise 'Demonte Colony'. It may be recalled that only recently he had penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the franchise's first part completing 10 years.

