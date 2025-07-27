PM Modi's visit to iconic Cholapuram temple in TN leaves locals overwhelmed  

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Sunday and offered prayers, on the occasion of the Chola emperor's birth anniversary, Rajendra Chola I - one of the greatest rulers of the Chola empire, known for expanding its reach as far as Southeast Asia.

PM Modi's visit to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple saw an outpouring of emotion among the locals as they gave him a grand welcome and also thanked him for restoring the glory of the Chola empire. The streets of Gangaikonda Cholapuram also reverberated with 'Modi Modi' chants, during his visit.

A woman who attended the event at the temple said, "We came here to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has brought big development in our district. We are proud to see him participate in the Aadi Thiruvadirai event and to see him in person."

A BJP worker said, "We came from Thiruvidaimaruthur to see the Prime Minister. We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to see the country's Prime Minister, so close to us. We're delighted to see him. It's clear that there will be a change in government in Tamil Nadu this time.”

Another party worker from Vandavasi said, "PM Modi’s visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram has energised the people. Seeing the way the public welcomed him gives us goosebumps. PM Modi came here to showcase the greatness of Rajendra Chola to the world. He made this rural area a special place globally, and everyone is looking at it with pride."

Another person, Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, said, "PM Modi is the Vishwaguru of the world. He lives for the people. He has done a lot for every section of society, including the minorities. Some negative forces in Tamil Nadu try to tarnish his name, but he continues to live for the people."

A person who brought a portrait of PM Modi said, "I have brought a photo of Prime Minister Modi being blessed by his mother. It's truly her blessings that have enabled him to serve the nation so tirelessly. There's a lot we can learn from him. He works tirelessly from 4 a.m. every day. The country won't progress solely due to his efforts; we also need to support his endeavours."

PM Modi also offered prayers at the temple, amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, and took a tour of the complex, which is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the 'Great Living Chola Temples'.

--IANS

mr/svn