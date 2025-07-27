ECI wraps up enumeration phase in Bihar, over 7.2 cr electors participate in SIR, 65 lakh voters out of draft roll

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) A day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, ECI On Sunday said that it has successfully concluded the enumeration phase of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) in Bihar, held from June 24 to July 25, 2025.

In what is being hailed as one of the most comprehensive electoral exercises in the state, more than 7.24 crore electors - out of a total of 7.89 crore - submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting a massive outreach and high voter engagement.

According to a detailed press release shared by the election commission, as many as 65 lakh voters will not figure in the state’s new draft electoral rolls, which are to be published on August 1. This includes 22 lakh deceased electors (2.83 per cent), 36 lakh (4.59 per cent) who have permanently shifted or not found and seven lakh (0.89 per cent) who have enrolled at more than one place.

This large-scale campaign, which began just a few months before the high-stakes Bihar assembly elections, was aimed at ensuring “No Elector Left Behind”, with a focus on first-time voters, urban populations, migrants, and vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

All 12 major political parties actively took part in the exercise. The number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political outfits increased by over 16 per cent during the campaign.

Notably, CPI(M) and Congress recorded over 100% increase in BLA nominations, with CPI(M) showing a remarkable 1083% jump. BJP led the tally with over 53,000 BLAs, followed closely by RJD and JD(U). To ensure maximum inclusion, more than 5.7 crore SMS alerts were sent to registered voters, while the CEO of Bihar collaborated with counterparts across States/UTs to reach temporary migrants from Bihar.

Around 29 lakh forms were submitted digitally, either through the ECI website or mobile app, signifying an increasing shift towards tech-savvy voter engagement.

Similarly, “electors whose Enumeration Forms were received were sent repeat SMSs, as an acknowledgement of submission of their form. A total of 10.2 crore SMSs have been sent since the beginning of the exercise,” the poll panel said.

Young citizens turning 18 by October 1, 2025, are being encouraged to register from August 1 to September 1.

“ECI will conduct special campaigns across Bihar from August 1 to September 1 2025, to enrol such young electors, so that all eligible electors can be enrolled and no one is left out,” the ECI said.

Volunteers and officials are assisting senior citizens and PwD voters in completing documentation. The draft roll will be made available both digitally and in print on August 1.

Any inclusions, deletions, or corrections must be submitted during the one-month window. No name will be removed without a formal speaking order, and appeals can be made under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950.

With meticulous planning and mass involvement, the ECI's enumeration push in Bihar is being seen as a model for voter inclusion and electoral transparency.

