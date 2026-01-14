PM Modi joins Pongal celebrations at Minister Murugan's home, says Tamil culture shared heritage of all humanity

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State L. Murugan in New Delhi, and stated that this festival strengthens the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

He added that the Tamil culture does not only belong to India but is a "shared heritage of all humanity".

He offered prayers and also fed cows on the auspicious occasion.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, Pongal has become a global festival, and the Tamil community, as well as the people who love Tamil culture across the world, celebrate it with enthusiasm. I am also one of them, and it is a privilege for me to mark this special occasion with all of you."

He said that Pongal is a "pleasant experience" which gives a "feeling of gratitude" towards the "hard work of the food giver, the earth and the sun".

He also extended greetings to the people in India and those living abroad on several festivals being celebrated across India.

Sharing "delightful opportunities" he got in the past year to participate in several programmes linked to the Tamil culture, PM Modi said, "In Tamil Nadu, I offered prayers at the 1000-year-old Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple. During the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, I felt, moment by moment, the energy of cultural unity with wherever I was connected."

"When I went to Rameswaram for the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge, I witnessed once again the greatness of Tamil history. Our Tamil culture is not just the shared heritage of all India, but it is also the shared heritage of all humanity," he added.

The Prime Minister said that festivals like Pongal strengthen the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

He said that almost every civilisation in the world celebrates some festival connected with crops.

"In Tamil culture, the farmer is considered the foundation of life. The Tirukkural mentions our farming and farmers extensively. Our farmers are strong partners in nation-building. Their efforts are greatly strengthening the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. The Central government is also committed and continuously working to empower farmers," he added.

PM Modi added that the festival of Pongal "inspires us to ensure that gratitude towards nature is not limited to words alone but becomes a part of our lifestyle".

"When this earth gives us so much, it is also our responsibility to preserve it. For the next generation, it is most important to keep the soil fertile, conserve water, and use resources in a balanced manner," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Centre-led initiatives like Mission Life, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Amrit Sarovar', and 'Per Drop, More Crop' are moving forward with this very spirit, adding that the government is continuously working to make agriculture more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

"In the coming times, sustainable farming methods, water management -- as I keep saying, 'per drop, more crop' -- natural farming, agri-tech, and value addition will play an extremely important role. Our youth are moving ahead with new ideas in all these fields," he added.

A few months ago, PM Modi recalled, he attended a conference in Tamil Nadu related to natural farming where he saw "wonderful work" being done by our Tamil youth, many of whom had left high-profile professional careers and were working in the fields.

"I urge my young Tamil friends in farming to further expand their efforts in bringing a revolution in sustainable farming. Our aim should be that our plates remain full, our pockets remain full, and our earth also remains protected," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Tamil culture is one of the oldest living civilisations in the world, which "connects eras - learning from history and showing the way forward to the present".

"Inspired by this, today's India is drawing strength from its roots and moving toward new possibilities. On this sacred occasion of Pongal, we are reaffirming the faith that is driving India forward -- an India that is connected to its culture, cares for its soil, and is confident about its future," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had extended Pongal greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, calling it a "shining symbol" of the richness of Tamil traditions.

Pongal, an important festival for Tamils across the globe, represents a thanksgiving to nature, the sun, livestock, and farmers. It is customarily observed as a family celebration that epitomises abundance, appreciation, and unity.

