January 16, 2026 4:19 PM हिंदी

Tamannaah Bhatia wishes her 'Vvan' co-star Sidharth Malhotra health, happiness & joy this birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia wishes her 'Vvan' co-star Sidharth Malhotra health, happiness & joy this birthday

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) As Bollywood hunk, Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Friday, his ''Vvan: Force of the Forest' co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, penned a lovely birthday wish for him on social media.

On his special day, Tamannaah wished Sid health, happiness, and joy in the coming year.

Uploading a picture of Sidharth on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Tamannaah wrote, "Wishing health, happiness and so much joy in the year ahead!!! Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra (sic)".

It must be noted that Sidharth and Tamannaah will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in "Vvan: Force of the Forest".

The movie is expected to reach the cinema halls on 15th of May, 2026. The project was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. However, later, the drama was pushed due to reasons, best known to the makers.

Announcing the new release date for the highly anticipated drama, Sidharth earlier shared on social media, "The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.' Get ready for the big-screen adventure."

Starring Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, the folk-fantasy thriller has been jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, several other members from the film industry wished Sidharth on his special day.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor also penned a lovely wish for Sidharth on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday Sid...Wish you the best always.. lots of love @sidmalhotra," Bebo wrote.

The director of Sid's 2019 release "Marjaavaan", Milap Zaveri, also mentioned in his post, "Happy birthday @sidmalhotra I had made these posters for you way back during #Marjaavaan as a gift coz for me you are a mass hero!!! Tu maarega Marr jaayega, dubaara janam lene se darr jaayega! Have the best year ever my friend!! Can’t wait to work with you again!!! Touchwood."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Wipro Q3 net profit falls to Rs 3,119 crore, IT major declares Rs 6 dividend per share

Wipro's net profit falls to Rs 3,119 crore in Q3, IT major declares Rs 6 dividend per share

Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human' Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human' Sidharth Malhotra

Sensex, Nifty close week with gains over positive cues

Sensex, Nifty close week with gains over positive cues

Ektaa Kapoor revisits some beloved memories as 'Kasamh Se' turns 20

Ektaa Kapoor revisits some beloved memories as 'Kasamh Se' turns 20

Beldanga tension proves rule of law collapsed in Bengal: BJP

Beldanga tension proves rule of law collapsed in West Bengal: BJP

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season (Credit: PGTI)

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season

Mamata Banerjee accuses ECI of selectively 'targeting' minority voters in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee accuses ECI of selectively 'targeting' minority voters in Bengal

Rahul Gandhi always tries to blame others for losses: BJP as LoP accuses ECI of gaslighting voters

'Rahul Gandhi always tries to blame others for losses': BJP

ISL top scorer Ajaraie moves to Persija Jakarta from Northeast United on loan

ISL top scorer Ajaraie moves to Persija Jakarta from Northeast United on loan

Pakistan: Police intensifies detention of Afghan refugees in Islamabad (File image)

Pakistan: Police intensifies detention of Afghan refugees in Islamabad