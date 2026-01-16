Tamannaah Bhatia wishes her 'Vvan' co-star Sidharth Malhotra health, happiness & joy this birthday

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) As Bollywood hunk, Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Friday, his ''Vvan: Force of the Forest' co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, penned a lovely birthday wish for him on social media.

On his special day, Tamannaah wished Sid health, happiness, and joy in the coming year.

Uploading a picture of Sidharth on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Tamannaah wrote, "Wishing health, happiness and so much joy in the year ahead!!! Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra (sic)".

It must be noted that Sidharth and Tamannaah will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in "Vvan: Force of the Forest".

The movie is expected to reach the cinema halls on 15th of May, 2026. The project was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. However, later, the drama was pushed due to reasons, best known to the makers.

Announcing the new release date for the highly anticipated drama, Sidharth earlier shared on social media, "The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.' Get ready for the big-screen adventure."

Starring Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, the folk-fantasy thriller has been jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, several other members from the film industry wished Sidharth on his special day.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor also penned a lovely wish for Sidharth on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday Sid...Wish you the best always.. lots of love @sidmalhotra," Bebo wrote.

The director of Sid's 2019 release "Marjaavaan", Milap Zaveri, also mentioned in his post, "Happy birthday @sidmalhotra I had made these posters for you way back during #Marjaavaan as a gift coz for me you are a mass hero!!! Tu maarega Marr jaayega, dubaara janam lene se darr jaayega! Have the best year ever my friend!! Can’t wait to work with you again!!! Touchwood."

