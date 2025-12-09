December 09, 2025 1:27 PM हिंदी

Tamannaah Bhatia on starring in V. Shantaram: It’s a great responsibility

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen starring alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming biopic V. Shantaram and will be seen essaying the role of legend’s second wife-actress Jayashree.

Jayashree is known for her work in unforgettable movies like Dr. Kotnis ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, Dahej and more.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal.”

She said that Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend.

Tamannaah added: “Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree.”

The makers unveiled a new poster, where Tamannaah features as Jayshree draped in a gorgeous pink Nauvari saree that highlights her effortless grace.

The picture was captioned: “Jayashree - The star of an era. The strength behind a legacy. A chapter returning to history.”

The film is titled, V. Shantaram, is a historical biographical drama that honours the life, spirit and cinematic uprising sparked by one of India’s most visionary storyteller.

The film traces his remarkable journey from the silent era to his emergence as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

Presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production V. Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Despande.

Talking about Tamannaah, she was last seen in Odela 2 directed by Ashok Teja. The film is a sequel to Odela Railway Station and centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

--IANS

dc/

