'Kaattu Thottappol' from Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' released

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited thriller 'Patriot', featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, on Thursday released the melodious, romantic number 'Kaattu Thottappol' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The romantic song, which has been picturised on Darshana Rajendran and Kunchacko Boban, has been composed by Sushin Shyam. The song has been sung by iSai and Kapil Kapilan and has lyrics by Anwar Ali.

Music composer Sushin Shyam took to his Instagram page to announce the song's release. He wrote, "It’s here! #KaattuThottappol Video Song from #Patriot Out Now."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The makers of 'Patriot' have already confirmed that both Mammootty and Mohanlal have completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

Just a few days ago, the makers had released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video made using clips shot on the sets of the film while the crew was shooting in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mohanlal wrote, "#Patriot Behind The Scenes : Srilanka. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23 , 2026."

The BTS video released had visuals shot on an airbase, filled with choppers, planes and fighter aircraft. The BTS video also showed glimpses of Mohanlal and Mammootty on the airbase, highlighting the fact that the two legends of Malayalam cinema were coming together after 18 years.

One interesting visual showed Fahaadh Faasil sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter aircraft with a professional explaining to him about the controls of the aircraft. It may be recalled that actor Fahadh Faasil had recently disclosed that he plays the villain in the film.

For the unaware, Patriot is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

A teaser which the makers released last year went on to amplify the expectations of fans and film buffs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, " I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty's voice say, "They are going to bring social score to people." We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,"This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" We also hear another voice, asking,"Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.

--IANS

mkr/