‘I don’t see empty stands, I see opportunity’: World Para Athletics chief Paul bullish on India’s para sport future

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) "I see opportunity." That was how Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, chose to frame the atmosphere at the ongoing World Para Athletics Grand Prix, highlighting the immense potential he believes India has to shape the future of para sport.

Speaking to IANS at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fitzgerald emphasised that the investment being made in infrastructure and competitions in India is not only about present success but also about building the next generation of athletes.

“Beautiful Mondo track, the facilities are incredible, they're accessible, and this type of investment is not just about the now, it's about the future as well. So when we see the athletes competing, we see medals happening now on brand new facilities, but also we're inspiring a new generation of athletes as well. So this investment is also about the future,” Fitzgerald told IANS.

India has fielded the largest contingent at the meet, reflecting the rapid development of para athletics in the country. According to Fitzgerald, such investments naturally yield results because of the sport's accessibility and scale.

“So anybody who is investing into something expects a return, and the return's happening. It's already happening quite quickly. In para sport, that's the case, because parasport is well underdeveloped, and para-athletics is such a large sport in the Paralympic movement, there's so much opportunity for athletes to get involved in multiple impairment types. Vision impairment, intellectual impairment, physical impairment, and all the various types allow for this to be the most accessible sport in the Paralympic movement,” he said.

He added that giving athletes the right opportunities inevitably leads to success.

“So if a country is investing in athletes to join our sport, they're going to see results, because athletes do exactly what they're supposed to do, because they train, they work hard, and they compete. And by giving people opportunity, you will see results,” he said.

With improved infrastructure and a growing pool of athletes, Fitzgerald believes India has the potential to become a global centre for para sport in the coming years.

“Why now, right? With this type of investment, it should be, and this is the hope as an international federation is that we're going to places that are investing in the sport, not for the now, but for the future. And so, certainly, there's the possibility that it will continue to develop and become a global leader in para sport,” he said.

While the stands at the stadium have been relatively quiet, Fitzgerald believes awareness and storytelling will play a key role in bringing more fans to the sport.

“You can look at this in a way of saying what's empty, but I look at this and say, what kind of opportunity is there? So we're here in India because we know that there's the potential and the investment happening, and this takes time. People need to understand the sport. They need to understand how incredible these athletes are. They need heroes. They need people to look up to,” he said.

Highlighting the role of media and public engagement, he added that telling athletes’ stories is essential for growing the sport.

“And we slowly do that work to invest in the sport, and we give this opportunity for people like yourselves to tell the story about these athletes who are here. And this is what draws people in. It brings more people into the sport. They get in the stands, and then they see for themselves how amazing these athletes are. And this can inspire a whole other generation of athletes, and, of course, this becomes a commercial opportunity as well,” he said.

The Grand Prix has brought together athletes from eight countries, India, Russia, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Egypt, underlining the event’s growing international reach.

Fitzgerald said such competitions are vital for building a global community within para athletics, allowing athletes to measure themselves against competitors worldwide.

“So I think it's important to build a global community first. And so there are people from all around the world who are coming here to New Delhi to compete in para-athletics. Building that community is important because competitors like to know who they're competing against. They like to measure themselves against the best in the world,” he said.

He also acknowledged that global circumstances have affected participation but expressed optimism about the future.

“It’s not my role to speak on global politics and conflict zones. And it's a shame because I know that there are plenty of athletes that would love to be able to travel and to come here. And this impacts funding sources. This impacts their ability to travel, which is incredibly sad because, again, we're in the business of opportunity,” he said.

Fitzgerald added that the coming editions of the Grand Prix could see even greater participation as the sport continues to grow globally.

“So I'm so happy that we're able to continue with this event, happy to give the opportunity for the athletes from India and from those who were able to travel here. And I expect next year when we come back to the stadium for another Grand Prix in 2027, we'll be in the qualification period for the Paralympic cycle, which will be incredibly exciting, and we'll see a lot more nations come to the stadium and compete and, again, see that level rising and rising,” he said.

--IANS

vi/