Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei, Aug 19 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated on Tuesday that it detected as many as 10 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating near its territory earlier in the day.

According to Taiwan's MND, two out of 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese military activity, Taiwan's armed forces closely monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based missile system.

"10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity near Taiwan. On Monday, Taiwan reported that six Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were tracked operating near its territory. According to the statement, Taiwan forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military action.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Similarly, on Sunday, Taiwan's MND stated that six Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels were spotted operating near Taiwan. According to it, two out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and respond to China's incursions.

