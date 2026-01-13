Taha Shah Badussha’s ‘heart is full" as his movie Paro gets enlisted on the Official Oscars eligibility list

Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha is on cloud nine as his movie Paro, entered the Oscar contention list for the 98th Academy Awards.

Announcing the good news, the elated actor took to his social media account and expressed his sheer excitement and thrill.

He wrote, “My heart is full. Feeling incredibly grateful as my film Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery enters the Oscar Contention List for the 98th Academy Awards.”

He added, “A heartfelt story about bridal slavery, the film has won hearts across borders.

From eyes that welled at global screenings to messages filled with love, this journey has felt like a piece of my heart.”

The actor further wrote, “Holding immense gratitude for our director, producer, cast and the crew, true, emphatic chroniclers of countless silenced women. Thank you for believing in this story and carrying it with such care. And thank you to my audience. Your love, kindness and hope stay with me.

Reacting to the development, Taha Shah Badussha in a statement said, “I am deeply honoured that Paro has been listed on the Oscars Eligibility List. This film is more than a role — it is a voice for the silenced and a story that deserves to be seen and heard beyond borders. I’m grateful to the entire team and everyone who believed in this journey. May this recognition open doors for meaningful cinema that inspires empathy, awareness and change.”

Produced by filmmaker and social activist Trupti Bhoir and directed by acclaimed storyteller Gajendra Ahire, Paro is a socially driven drama that explores the systemic issue of bride trafficking. The film stars Taha Shah Badussha alongside Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo, and has garnered attention on international platforms and film circuits for its sensitive, issue-led storytelling.

In 2025, Taha was honoured with the 'Influential Actor of the Year' award at Cannes 2025.

He had bagged this prestigious award for his memorable performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi", and Gajendra Ahire's "PARO".

As "PARO" was screened at the Cannes during the Marché du Film, Taha revealed that the opportunity to showcase his work on a global platform means the world to him.

"Grateful and humbled to be part of a story that truly matters. It’s an honour to present Paro at the Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes a film that sparks an important conversation and reflects a powerful reality," he said.

Taha added, “This opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage means the world to me. Truly thankful for the love, support, and belief that brought us here."

