October 05, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

Tabu celebrates 30 years of Ninne Pelladatha: A story that stood the test of time

Tabu celebrates 30 years of Ninne Pelladatha: A story that stood the test of time

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Tabu celebrated 30 years of her romantic entertainer 'Ninne Pelladatha,' co-starring Nagarjuna, with a sweet and heartwarming post on social media.

On Monday, Tabu shared some glimpses from Krishna Vamsi's directorial on her official Instagram handle.

She shared that 'Ninne Pelladatha' is a story that managed to touch a lot of hearts, standing the test of time.

Tabu added that the songs from the family drama still have a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Marking 3 decades of 'Ninne Pelladatha', she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A romance that captured hearts,a story that stood the test of time,and songs that continue to enchant generations.

Celebrating the everlasting magic of #NinnePelladatha and it’s beautiful journey through three unforgettable decades. (sic)."

Going down memory lane, the comment section saw remarks such as "Omg 30 years and I’m still in love", and "Gotta be one of my favourite movie ever".

Written and directed by Krishna Vamsi, 'Ninne Pelladatha' has been backed by Nagarjuna under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

With Nagarjuna as Seenu, and Tabu as Mahalakshmi "Pandu", the project also featured Chalapathi Rao, Giri Babu, Chandra Mohan, Ahuti Prasad, Brahmaji, Banerjee, Ravi Teja, C. V. L. Narasimha Rao, Jeeva, Uttej, Prudhviraj, Lakshmi, Rama Prabha, Manju Bhargavi, Kavitha, Shanoor Sana, and Ramaraju in supporting roles, along with others.

Along with a tremendous run at the ticket counters, 'Ninne Pelladatha,' has also received several accolades, including the 1996 National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Telugu'.

The film was later dubbed into Tamil with the name 'Unnaiye Kalyanam Pannikiren' and was also remade in Kannada with the title 'Preethsod Thappa'.

Shifting focus to the technical crew, the camera work for the drama has been performed by K. Prasad, whereas Shankar has looked after the editing.

Sandeep Chowta has scored the tunes for 'Ninne Pelladatha,' marking his Tollywood debut.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Copa del Rey first round promises glory of the Cup but few upsets in the early rounds in Spain. Photo credit: La Liga

Football: Copa del Rey first round promises glory of the Cup but few upsets

'418 The Film' to now hit screens on October 23 (Photo:IANS/PR)

'418 The Film' to now hit screens on October 23

Salman Ali Agha sacked as Pakistan T20I captain as Sahibzada Farhan named skipper for Sri Lanka series

Salman Ali Agha sacked as Pakistan T20I captain as Sahibzada Farhan named skipper for SL series

Sanjay Dutt issues another clarification on 'no peace in India' remark: Not my personal thoughts

Sanjay Dutt issues another clarification on 'no peace in India' remark: Not my personal thoughts

India’s diversity, demography give it a unique global advantage: British Indian businessman

India’s diversity, demography give it a unique global advantage: British Indian businessman

Anurag Kashyap comes on board Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' (Photo: IANS/PR)

Anurag Kashyap comes on board Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka'

Bangladesh: Rights body condemns ‘politically motivated’ arrests of 187 children in last six months (File image)

Bangladesh: Rights body condemns ‘politically motivated’ arrests of 187 children in last six months

Indian green card backlog stretches past decade (File Image)

Indian Green Card backlog stretches past decade

World No.1 Novak Djokovic reaches final after Daniil Medvedev defaulted in the semifinal of the China Open in Beijing on Monday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

China Open: Djokovic reaches Beijing final after Medvedev defaulted

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' trailer packs a punch! Rajini returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to blow baddies to bits! (Photo: Sun Pictures/X)

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' trailer packs a punch! Rajini returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to blow baddies to bits!