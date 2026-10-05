Tabu celebrates 30 years of Ninne Pelladatha: A story that stood the test of time

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Tabu celebrated 30 years of her romantic entertainer 'Ninne Pelladatha,' co-starring Nagarjuna, with a sweet and heartwarming post on social media.

On Monday, Tabu shared some glimpses from Krishna Vamsi's directorial on her official Instagram handle.

She shared that 'Ninne Pelladatha' is a story that managed to touch a lot of hearts, standing the test of time.

Tabu added that the songs from the family drama still have a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Marking 3 decades of 'Ninne Pelladatha', she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A romance that captured hearts,a story that stood the test of time,and songs that continue to enchant generations.

Celebrating the everlasting magic of #NinnePelladatha and it’s beautiful journey through three unforgettable decades. (sic)."

Going down memory lane, the comment section saw remarks such as "Omg 30 years and I’m still in love", and "Gotta be one of my favourite movie ever".

Written and directed by Krishna Vamsi, 'Ninne Pelladatha' has been backed by Nagarjuna under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

With Nagarjuna as Seenu, and Tabu as Mahalakshmi "Pandu", the project also featured Chalapathi Rao, Giri Babu, Chandra Mohan, Ahuti Prasad, Brahmaji, Banerjee, Ravi Teja, C. V. L. Narasimha Rao, Jeeva, Uttej, Prudhviraj, Lakshmi, Rama Prabha, Manju Bhargavi, Kavitha, Shanoor Sana, and Ramaraju in supporting roles, along with others.

Along with a tremendous run at the ticket counters, 'Ninne Pelladatha,' has also received several accolades, including the 1996 National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Telugu'.

The film was later dubbed into Tamil with the name 'Unnaiye Kalyanam Pannikiren' and was also remade in Kannada with the title 'Preethsod Thappa'.

Shifting focus to the technical crew, the camera work for the drama has been performed by K. Prasad, whereas Shankar has looked after the editing.

Sandeep Chowta has scored the tunes for 'Ninne Pelladatha,' marking his Tollywood debut.

--IANS

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