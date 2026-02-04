Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in pursuit of justice in Anubhav Sinha's 'Assi'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Before hitting the big screen on February 20, the makers of Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama "Assi" have unveiled the gripping trailer of the film.

The preview introduces Taapsee as a relentless lawyer who refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice, with Kani Kusruti handling the emotional end of the narrative.

The hard-hitting drama challenges the conscience, raising some uncomfortable yet crucial questions about morality, accountability, and the future we are shaping for the coming generations.

Shedding light on her next, Taapsee shared, “I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from.”

Director Anubhav Sinha added, “For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With ASSI, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural; you just take her there and she delivers her best. And with Bhushan Kumar backing a film like ASSI, we know we’re striking the nail in the right corner.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar went on to state, “At T-Series, we believe in backing meaningful, hard-hitting stories that need to be told. ASSI is a story that stayed with me from the moment I heard it, it reflects realities we see around us every day but often choose to look past. Anubhav has approached this film with immense honesty, and Taapsee has brought a rare sincerity and strength to her performance."

Apart from Taapsee, the film features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ASSI, a Benaras Mediaworks Production, backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

--IANS

pm/