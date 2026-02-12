Taapsee Pannu: Don’t think anyone can say that a certain actor didn’t perform well in Anubhav Sinha’s films

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) After working with Anubhav Sinha in hard-hitting films like Mulk and Thappad, Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for their hat-trick collaboration with “Assi - an urgent watch”. The actress has now spoken about her experience of working with the filmmaker.

Speaking about him, she shared: “I don’t want to bracket Anubhav Sir only with respect to courtroom dramas. I think there are a lot of things he brings to the table that make his films feel dramatically real, almost too close to home.”

“Whether it’s courtroom dramas like Mulk or Assi, or stories like Thappad or Article 15, his storytelling has a way of presenting facts so effortlessly in front of you that sometimes, when that mirror is held up, it’s challenging to look at.

Taapsee said Anubhav makes you see reality of life “in such an effortless manner that you simply cannot ignore them once they’re in front of you and that’s what makes his films extremely impactful.”

She further stated, “When you have a director who has the power to present even the simplest stories in the most powerful way, I think actors are probably the safest in those films. That’s why I don’t think anyone can say that a certain actor didn’t perform well in his films.”

The actress said that the material Anubhav gives, the kind of scenes and moments he allows to create, “there’s very little room for an actor who is truly invested to go wrong. If you’re genuinely committed, the moments he asks you to create and the dialogues he gives you are like kid in a candy shop.”

Alongside Taapsee Pannu in lead, ASSI features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa, further elevating the film’s thrilling depth.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ASSI, a Benaras Media Works production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

The film releases in theatres worldwide on February 20.

