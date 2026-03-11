March 11, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta’s heartfelt birthday message for husband Gene Goodenough: My silver lining in a cloudy sky

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is celebrating the birthday of her husband Gene Goodenough. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with her husband.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying some downtime on their vacation. The actress also penned a note in the caption, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one that is the center of my universe, the wind beneath my wings and my silver lining in a cloudy sky. Thank you for being the best father, best husband and my best friend. Love you to the moon & back”.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section, and wrote, “Happy birthday Gene”.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Happy happy birthday Gene”.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, United States. Gene Goodenough works in the corporate finance sector and has held positions as a senior vice president for finance at hydroelectric power company. Preity Zinta is a co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab.

After their marriage, the couple have largely been based in Los Angeles while the actress continues to travel to India for professional commitments. In November 2021, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough became parents to twins through surrogacy, named Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Their relationship is largely private, with occasional public appearances at film events, sports matches, and social gatherings.

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in the film Dil Se.. and gained wider recognition with Soldier, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She appeared in several commercially successful films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Veer-Zaara.

