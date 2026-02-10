T20 WC: Washington, Bumrah to train, Abhishek still down with stomach issue, says ten Doeschate

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia on Thursday, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah were set to train on Tuesday evening, while Abhishek Sharma is still sidelined with a stomach issue.

India come into the clash set to happen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday after beating the USA by 29 runs in their opening game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, thanks to captain Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 not out, helping them survive an almighty scare. “Yes, Washi joined the team yesterday. He will train today. Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We hope that they will be available for the game in two days' time.

“Booms will bowl today as well. He’s been ten days without bowling, but he’s feeling and moving a lot better. We will see how he goes in training today and tomorrow before getting on the field on Thursday,” ten Doeschate told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

Washington joined the Indian team after nearly a month out of the game, having last featured in the ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up a side strain injury while bowling in the opening match in Vadodara in January. He then underwent rehab and resumed his practice at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru before being deemed fit to join the team for the mega event.

Bumrah, meanwhile, didn’t play the game against the USA due to viral fever, while Abhishek wasn’t spotted in the second innings in Mumbai due to an upset stomach. In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Siraj came in after having arrived as a replacement for injured Harshit Rana and picked a three-fer to get the game in favour of the defending champions.

While replying to a query from IANS, Ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands player, was unabashed in his praise of Siraj turning up at the last moment and putting in a stunning performance, though he admitted that he would be out of the playing eleven if Bumrah is deemed fit to play in New Delhi on Thursday.

“I think my smile gave it away there. I've exalted Suraj before - just what a guy, the work he puts in, particularly in longer format cricket, but again, his being put in the other night, where he gets a call two days before, he jumps on a plane after bowling 40 overs in a Ranji Trophy game, as a captain in his team. He arrives, no sign of tiredness, does the job he's asked to do, and performs exceptionally well.

“I think it's pretty obvious that if Bumrah is fit and we play two out-and-out seamers that Suraj will slide out of the XI, but again to my point on Sanju, it's so important having those four guys who aren’t playing, really being part of it and really adding energy into the system, and again he's one guy you never have any question on that.

“I also feel he has a part to play in the World Cup. I spoke about combinations earlier. If later on we do decide to play three seamers, he's a guy who won't let you down, he'll put everything out there,” he concluded.

